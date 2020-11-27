Gary E. Brauning
Zanesville - Gary E. Brauning, 69, of Zanesville, died at 12:19 P.M. on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born July 23, 1951, in Zanesville, a son of the late Charles Frederick and Wilma P. (Brandom) Brauning. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Lear Corporation after twenty-five years, and then worked at Auto Zone and Sam's Club. Gary enjoyed working out at the Muskingum County Family Y.
He is survived by a brother, Dean (Orleta) Brauning; a sister, Susan (Joe) Shotts; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville with Rev. Joe DiVincenzo officiating. Gary was a registered organ and tissue donor and selfishly gave the gift of life.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO is entrusted to all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.