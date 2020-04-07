|
Gary F. Giles
Zanesville - Gary F. Giles, 84, of Zanesville, died at 7:03 P.M. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born July 19, 1935, in Crooksville, a son of the late Edward C. and Audrey M. Zinn Giles. He was a United States Marine Veteran, retired after thirty years at Stewart-Glapat Corporation, and a member of Eagles 302.
He is survived by two sons, Franklin and Timothy Giles and several grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen J. Giles who he married March 27, 1971 and died March 16, 2017, and a sister, Sonia Stansberry.
Private family services will be held with entombment at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville with full military rites provided by the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE entrusted with all arrangements.
