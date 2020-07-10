1/1
Gary F. Shook
Gary F. Shook

Zanesville - Gary F. Shook, 83, of Zanesville, died at 12:01 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. He was born May 15, 1937, in Zanesville, a son of the late Samuel and Jennie Burrows Shook. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict and retired from Rockwell International after twenty plus years.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Craig) Smith; three sons, Chad, Todd, and Aaron Shook; seven grandchildren, Cody, Blake, Carmie, Jemma, Keith, Melissa, and Shawn; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Sam (Zelma) Shook.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carmelita I. Jackson Shook who died January 27, 1997; a son, Terry Shook; two sisters, Mary Brown and Nancy Chapin; and brothers, Richard, Ralph, John, Glenford (Bill), and Robert Shook.

A cremation has been chosen with no calling hours or services to be held.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
