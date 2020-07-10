Gary F. Shook
Zanesville - Gary F. Shook, 83, of Zanesville, died at 12:01 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. He was born May 15, 1937, in Zanesville, a son of the late Samuel and Jennie Burrows Shook. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict and retired from Rockwell International after twenty plus years.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Craig) Smith; three sons, Chad, Todd, and Aaron Shook; seven grandchildren, Cody, Blake, Carmie, Jemma, Keith, Melissa, and Shawn; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Sam (Zelma) Shook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carmelita I. Jackson Shook who died January 27, 1997; a son, Terry Shook; two sisters, Mary Brown and Nancy Chapin; and brothers, Richard, Ralph, John, Glenford (Bill), and Robert Shook.
A cremation has been chosen with no calling hours or services to be held.
