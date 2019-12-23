Services
Gary L. Davis Obituary
Gary L. Davis

Zanesville - Gary L. Davis, 65, of Zanesville, died December 21, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. Gary spent his entire life in retail retiring as Assistant Manager from Walmart in April of 2019.

Gary is survived by two sisters: Phyllis Davis of Waynesville, and Karen Holbein of Zanesville; one brother: Jerry Davis of Zanesville, and one sister-in-law: Patricia Davis of Zanesville.

Friends may call Friday, December 27, 2019, from 10:00 AM till Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 AM till time of service. To read the full obituary or sign the online guestbook please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
