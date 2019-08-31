|
Gary Lee Crago
New Lexington - Gary Lee Crago, age 81 years, of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 4:05 a.m. from complications of Alzheimer's.
He was born to parents Adonis Crago and Irene Crago (Thomas) on June 27th, 1938 in Wakatomica, Ohio. He was also lovingly raised by his stepfather Herman R. Tumblin. He leaves behind his brother Barry R. Tumblin. He was also blessed with a daughter, Karen Johnson of Bay Port, Michigan who he reconnected with again in 2006 after she was originally given in love, up for adoption.
He married his first wife, Elizabeth M. Crago (Hill) on October 14, 1963. They were blessed with two daughters together, Crystal K. Atkinson (Jeff) and Malana Monson. His first marriage blessed him with two grandchildren, the late Kennethl C. Howard and Joseph L. Monson.
He married the love of his life, Alice B. Crago (Lacy) in 1971. They shared 47 beautiful years of life's adventures together until her passing on October 28th of 2018. In their union, he was blessed to know and love her three children, John Freitag, Jr., Cheryl Fulk (Freitag) and Richard C. Freitag. They in turn, were blessed with 13 grandchildren and a host of dearly loved great-grand children.
Gary was a graduate at Frazeysburg High School, class of 1956. After graduation Gary enlisted with the US Navy. He was a proud patriot of the United States of America. He worked as a maintenance mechanic after leaving the Navy. He learned these skills while in the service and utilized them for the remainder of his days. Gary could fix dang near most anything put in front of him. He loved going to car races and watching NASCAR on television. He loved nothing more than tooling around on his motorcycle with his wife Alice, who rode her own, beside him. He was known in the CB world for his witty banter and went by the handle, Steamboat. This was a passion he pursued for years and his witty dialogs are still spoken about on Facebook and in person to this day.
Gary was an active participant in his community, giving back to the children by coaching and inspiring the youth in both baseball and football while his children and grandchildren were of an age to play. He enjoyed going with his family to watch the local teams play basebal,l basketball and football. He was an avid sports fan on both the local and national levels.
Gary had a big personality, a gorgeous smile, and a great sense of humor. His laugh was infectious and you couldn't help but join in the laughter when you were with him. He literally never met a stranger and loved getting to know new people. For all these reasons and so many more he will be loved and missed dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakfield Wesleyan Church, located at 3583 State route 13 SE, Crooksville, Oh 43731. Food and fellowship will follow immediately after the service in the fellowship hall next door to the church.
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, New Lexington Ohio. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 31, 2019