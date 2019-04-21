Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gary Lee Price Obituary
Gary Lee Price

Zanesville - Gary Lee Price, 69, of Zanesville, passed away on Fri. Apr. 19, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 22, 1949 in Zanesville. He had been employed at AK Steel for 20 plus years. He was a United States Navy veteran. He loved hunting, fishing, and he adored his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Bett Price. Two daughters Jamie (Jeff) Swingle and Jodi (J.P.) Paul. Grandchildren Matthew "Daniel Boone" Paul, Kelsi "Annie Oakley" (Jamie Eck) Paul, Mariah "Cheekers" Swingle, and Wyatt "Wyatt Earp" Paul. Great-grandchildren Maci Cosgrave and Race Eck, his loving "Monkey Butts". His father Johnny Atkins. Brother Danny (Diana) Price, step-sister Chris (Mike) Hanke, half-sister Tammy (Alan) Conner, step-brother Kevin (Theresa) Price. Lifelong beloved friend Tami Deal. Special aunt Jane Atkins. Brother-in-law John (Becky) Kronenbitter. Mother-in-law Alyce "Nanny" Kronenbitter. His special dogs Precious and Kingston.

He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita Atkins. Baby sister Mindy Wetzel. Uncle "Boots" Atkins. Sister-in-law Cheryl "Maw" Batteiger. Brother-in-law Dick Batteiger. Father-in-law Richard Kronenbitter.

Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Mon. Apr. 22, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike McGuire officiating.

This is for the William Thompson and Son Funeral Home of White Cottage Oh Tim Thompson submitted early today, please replace the previous obituary with this corrected Obituary. If you have questions please contact me Tim Humphrey at (740) 394-2626.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 21, 2019
