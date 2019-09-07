Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
Gary Lee White


1950 - 2019
McConnelsville - Gary Lee White, 69, of Stockport passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born May 2, 1950 in Zanesville. Gary worked as a farm hand at the Silver Heels Farm in Stockport for many years. He also worked in the oil fields. Gary is survived by his mother Marjorie McElroy White of Chesterhill, two sisters Kathy (Roland) Stanley of Chesterhill, Phyllis (Jim) Staugh of Beverly, three brothers Rodney White of Malta, Mark (Vicki) White of Malta, and Bill (Daveen) White of Newark. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene White and a sister Marjorie Ann Farnsworth. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12- 1 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Gary will be laid to rest in Dutch Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 7, 2019
