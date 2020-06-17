Gary M. Dunwoody
1954 - 2020
New Lexington - Gary "Bud" M. Dunwoody, 66, of New Lexington, Ohio died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona at the home of his sister. Born April 14, 1954 in Crooksville, Ohio to the late Leonard M. and Jessie A. Fortney Dunwoody. Gary was a member of the 1973 class of Crooksville High School; former employee of Owens-Corning; he loved to hunt mushrooms, watched all sports especially football and was a Buckeyes and Browns fan. Survived by his wife, Bonnie J. Wood Dunwoody; daughter, Stacey (Shawn) Morris; son, Justin Dunwoody; daughter, Jessica Dunwoody; 5 grandchildren, Lindsey, Logan and Olivia Morris; Daton and Kimberly Dunwoody; 3 great-grandchildren, Adalia, Avaiana and Jaren Dunwoody; his dog, Maggie; brothers and sisters, Connie (Ronnie) Pinkerton of AZ., Diane Leroy, Barbara (Roger) Severt, Larry (Sherri) Dunwoody and Dean (Linda) Dunwoody. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his son, Bradley Allen Dunwoody and a sister, Andrea Dunwoody. Calling hours will be held from 4pm-7pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Don Harris officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
