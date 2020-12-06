1/1
Gary M. Fairbanks
1944 - 2020
Gary M. Fairbanks

Columbus - Gary M. Fairbanks, 76, of Columbus, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home. He was born May 6, 1944, in Zanesville, a son of the late Harry J. Jr. and Christine C. Shuey Fairbanks. He retired as a Lab Assistant for the State Health Laboratories.

Surviving are a daughter, Carla Sue Varela; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Fairbanks.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Christine Fairbanks.

A private services will be held at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE entrusted with all arrangements.






Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Jerry
Sorry for the loss of your brother. May he rest in peace. May God comfort you at this time.
Dick Powell
