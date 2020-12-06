Gary M. FairbanksColumbus - Gary M. Fairbanks, 76, of Columbus, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home. He was born May 6, 1944, in Zanesville, a son of the late Harry J. Jr. and Christine C. Shuey Fairbanks. He retired as a Lab Assistant for the State Health Laboratories.Surviving are a daughter, Carla Sue Varela; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Fairbanks.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Christine Fairbanks.A private services will be held at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE entrusted with all arrangements.