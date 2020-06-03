Gary Moore



Zanesville - Gary Moore, 81, of Zanesville passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born August 24, 1938 in Zanesville to Harold and Mildred Moore. He was the late owner and operator of Gary Moore's Service Center. He was an avid bowler and loved turning wrench's and offering mechanic advice. His kindness will always be remembered, as well as his love for his dogs. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim (Nan) and Russ Moore. Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara Moore of Zanesville; a sister, Patricia Klamke; a sister-in-law, Debra Moore; three daughters, Deborah (Lenny) Arntson, Becky (Randy) House and Cindy Rodgers; several grandchildren; great grandchildren, Sydney, Cameron, Coulton and Alyssia. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. At his request, no services will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store