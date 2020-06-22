Gary R. Salzman
Las Vegas, formerly of Zanesville - Gary R. Salzman, 83 of Las Vegas, formerly of Zanesville, died 9:25 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas. He was born Thursday, January 28, 1937, in Dennison, MN, the son of Harold Virgil Salzman and Matilda Lenora (Rotter) Salzman. He married Martha "Arlene" (Renelt) Salzman on Saturday, December 27, 1958, and was a former member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Gary was a veteran of the United States Army and also served in the Army Reserves. He was an artist, enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and he loved the cowboy life.
Gary is survived by two brothers: Bill (Barbara) Salzman of Zanesville, and Harold (Barbara) Salzman, Jr. of Park City, Montana; one sister: JoAnn Holmes of Albuquerque, NM; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nephews; one God Daughter: Penny Fife of Las Vegas, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko officiating. Gary will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife with the United States Army, American Legion Post 29 and VFW Post 1058 will conduct full military honors. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.