Gary Steele

Gary SteeleZanesville - Gary Eugene Steele went home to our Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 80. He was the only child of Cora Bell Steele. Gary was born November 17, 1939. He graduated from Zanesville High School, where he was on the 1958 State Champion Runner-up basketball team. He married Carol Holbert Steele in 1965 and together they have three children, Stephanie, J. R. and Jason Steele.Gary retired from A.E.P. in 2002. He was an avid sports fan and athlete, he ran the biddy basketball league at the Y.M.C.A., where he served on the board and started the first girls basketball league at the Y.M.C.A. He also coached South Rebels biddy league football team and the Y-City baseball biddy league team for years. Gary was a member of the Zanesville Esquire Club, the Elks and Eagles. One of Gary's greatest joys was to watch his grandsons play Ohio State basketball (even though he was a Michigan fan) and going to his grandchildren's ball games, dance and music recitals. Gary never met a stranger and had many associates and friends. He was an avid bowler and golfer.Gary is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, Stephanie (Keith) Wesson, of Columbus, Ohio, Gary (Cathleen) Steele, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, and Jason Steele, of East Fultonham; grandchildren, Tasha (Johnathan) Stout, Andre' Wesson, Adrienne Steele, Shaye Steele, Kaleb Wesson, Anthony Steele, Payton Steele and Parker Steele; great-grandchildren, Malachi and Elijah Stout, and Oliver Steele; a host of brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; God-son, Lawrence Barrett; and a host of other family and friends.Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Cora Bell Steele; and a granddaughter, Olivia Lauren Steele. You may call on the family Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., as well as 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m., all of which is to be held at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. Pastor Michael Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please be advised that per CDC recommendation, guests will be asked to wear a self-provided face covering. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.