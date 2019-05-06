Gary W. Brock



Zanesville - Gary W. Brock, 67, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at 9:18 A.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Genesis Hospice - Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born May 19, 1951 in Zanesville, a son of the late Wayne and Evelyn Butler Brock. Gary graduated from John Glenn High School and received his B.A in accounting from Mount Vernon Nazarene College. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1970-1974. Gary was the owner and operator of Gary W. Brock and Associates, a full service tax-accounting firm and retired from Janesville Acoustics.



Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Linda Pendleton Brock, whom he married December 5, 1970; two sons Jason (Abby) Brock and Jeffrey Brock; a granddaughter Margaret Mae Brock; a brother Kenneth Brock; a sister Linda (Jim) Berry; nieces and nephews: Craig (Leslie) Berry, Michelle Brock and Rick (Rosa) Brock; grandniece Lea Williams; great grandniece Ansley Stewart; and several great nieces and nephews and special friends, Jeff and Jamie Vandenbark, Debbie and Toby Plummer and Jeannette Scott.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother and father in law Carl and Marianne Ikehorn, and his niece Debbie Anderson.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral service at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVE., ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Holton officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville with full military rites accorded to him by the United States Air Force, in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the America Legion Post 29.



In lieu of flowers memorial contribution cards to Leukemia Foundation, VA , or to s will be available at the funeral home.



Published in the Times Recorder on May 6, 2019