Gary Wooten
Columbus/Zanesville - Gary Norman Wooten, 78, entered his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born October 8, 1941 to the late Cecil F. and Harriet E. (Chandler) Wooten. In addition to his parents, Gary is also preceded in death by brothers, Terrence Wooten and Cecil D. Wooten; a sister, Eloise Gomer; sister-in-law, Linda Wooten; and a brother-in-law, Mark Hill.
Gary leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings, Carolyn (Eugene) Berry, Sandra (Paul) Jones, Janice (Jackie) Hill, and Kenneth (Saundra) Wooten; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends and family.
Gary dedicated many years of service to CVS before retiring in 2007. He spent the majority of is life in Zanesville before his health caused him to move to Columbus, Ohio. Gary spent his life as an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He enjoyed any time spent with his family, especially their Buckeye Saturdays. Gary loved his nieces and nephews and often enjoyed their company. He was a kind and generous man who will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Per Gary's wishes, cremation will follow. Please be advised that per CDC recommendation, guests will be asked to wear a self-provided face covering. A maximum of 50 mourners will be permitted. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020