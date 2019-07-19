Gene Bamfield



South Zanesville - Gene Francis Bamfield, 92 of South Zanesville went home to the Lord at 4:25 PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Newark.



He was born October 2, 1926 in Morgan County the son of Alfred T. Bamfield and Emma C. Sealock Bamfield.



Gene was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, a WWII Army Veteran and retired from McGraw Edison / Cooper Industries. He was also a past member of the American Legion.



He is survived by 3 Children; Larry (Nancy) Bamfield, Linda Sue (Doug) Craig, and Lisa Ann (Terry) Wiseman; 9 Grandchildren, Larry (Valerie) Bamfield Jr., Melissa (Randall) Mullins, Jennifer (Wes) Spradlin, Tiffiney Craig, Neil (Julie) Craig, Terry Wiseman Jr., Michael Wiseman, Alisha (Jordan) Buckman and Ashley Wiseman; 10 great grandchildren, Joshua Bamfield, Megan Craig, Avery Bamfield, Christopher & Olivia Craig; Olivia & Devlin Spradlin, Alexis, Max & Hailey Buckman.



Gene was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his wife, Eleanor Mae (Calendine) Bamfield, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.



Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 with funeral service at 1:00 PM Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor John Alice officiating. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park.



The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Gene's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com. Published in the Times Recorder on July 19, 2019