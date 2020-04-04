|
Gene Cooper
Zanesville - C. Gene Cooper, 91, of Zanesville, went to heaven on Sat. April 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 26, 1928 in Roseville, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Ila (Shoemaker) Cooper. One son Jack (Carol) Cooper. Grandchildren Renee (Mike) Smith, Jason (Allison) Cooper. Five great-grandchildren Connor, Abigail, and Paige Smith, Augusta and Abrom Cooper. Step-children Greg (Gina) Wheeler. Step-grandchildren Neeley and Damon Wheeler. Great-granddaughter Journey. Also his beloved pets Cocoa and Stella. Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing. Also his 24 years in Venice, Florida. He was a member of White Cottage Methodist Church. He worked for O & G Company for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Joanna Pickering Cooper, his parents Carl and June (Hoover) Cooper, brothers Max and Jack Cooper, baby sister Sarah Opal. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020