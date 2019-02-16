Gene E. Cavinee



Crooksville - Gene Edward Cavinee, 80, of Crooksville died at 3:04 PM, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 under hospice care at Genesis Hospital following a three-year battle with leukemia.



Gene was born on June 13, 1938 in McLuney, the son of the late Pearl and Carrie (Beatrice) Cavinee.



He retired after 30 years from Rockwell International in Newark as a machinist. Gene honorably served his country from 1957-1961 in the United States Army Reserve. While younger, Gene was an avid and very talented baseball player. Anyone who would drive by his house on 669 could find Gene out gardening or mowing his grass. Gene enjoyed spending his free-time woodworking and fishing. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter and son-in-law, Kerri (Toby) Gilligan of Junction City; his sons, Brent (Angie) Cavinee and Todd (Trina) Cavinee both of Crooksville; his six grandchildren, Lindsey Gilligan, McKinsey Gilligan, Brandon Cavinee, Hannah Cavinee, Justin Cavinee and Nichole Cavinee and his great-grandson, Noah Allen Abram, his good friend and brother-in-law, Harold 'Barney' Shepard and his house cat, Ginger.



In addition to his parents, preceding Gene in death is his wife, Leanna (Jackson) Cavinee who passed away April 17, 2016; his seven siblings, Rita Shepard, Wanda Paxon, William 'Bill' Cavinee', Audrey 'Pete' Cavinee, Kenneth 'Hink' Cavinee, Otis 'Ot' Cavinee, Earl 'Chick' Cavinee and Bobby Lee Cavinee.



Gene requested that he be cremated following his passing so that he may be joined eternally with his beloved Leanna. The family will be holding a celebration of life and graveside service for both Leanna and Gene at Black Oak Cemetery at a later date.



The family would like to extend a gracious "Thank You" to the staffs of Genesis Cancer Center and Genesis Hospice Services.



Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.



