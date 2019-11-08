|
Gene I. Gill
Zanesville - Gene I. Gill, 83, of Zanesville, died at 6:55 P.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Ohio State University Wexner Center, Columbus. He was born September 8, 1936, in Roseville, a son of the late Vernon and Iva Armstrong Gill. He worked as a truck driver for Gould Battery, Putnam Transfer, and Alvan and was a member of the Teamster's Retiree's Club.
He is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Barry) Sheets, Kim (Bob) Butler, and Kristy (Geoffrey) Harman; a son, Gene (Tina) Gill, Jr.; ten grandchildren, Steven, Megan, Ryan, Jason, Brad, Erica, Emily, Jacob, Jeremy, and Jamie; twenty great-grandchildren; two brothers, Philip (Mary) Gill and Howard (Linda) Gill; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Kennedy Gill, whom he married June 25, 1955 and died December 16, 2014; a grandson, Gene I. Gill III; and a brother, James Gill.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019