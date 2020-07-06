Gene Kreuter
Zanesville - Richard Eugene "Gene" Kreuter, 72 passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence after a short illness with cancer. He was born May 30, 1948 in Zanesville to Richard B. and Beatrice "Betty" Wickham Kreuter. He was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church and graduated from West Muskingum High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Gene never met a stranger and was the life of the party. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Air Force, serving during Vietnam.
Surviving are his father Richard B. Kreuter; his wife Diana Tucker Kreuter; a son Greg Kreuter; a daughter Betsy Lawhorne; four brothers: Ron (Molly) Kreuter, Bob (Donna) Kreuter, Randy (Pam) Kreuter and Rick Kreuter; five grandchildren: Paige Lawhorne, Ryleigh Lawhorne, Andrew Kreuter, Ben Kreuter and Abby Kreuter; a brother and sister in law Tom (Vicki) Tucker; a very dear friend Greg Smock; several special nieces and nephews and lots of special friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son Rod Kreuter, brother in law John Tucker, sister in law Kathy "Katie" (Terry) Riser; and mother and father in law Raymond and Vickie Malota Tucker.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Genesis Hospice.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralfuneralhome.com
, find us on Facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.