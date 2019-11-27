Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Gene L. Leckrone

Gene L. Leckrone Obituary
Gene L. Leckrone

THORNVILLE - Gene L. Leckrone, 87, of Thornville, Ohio, died at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.

Gene was born July 16, 1932 at home in Thornville, the son of the late Homer and Addie (Miller) Leckrone. Gene enjoyed working on the farm and caring for all his animals. He retired from Glenford Elementary where he worked as a janitor for 18 years. He also worked at a sawmill after he would get done at the school and the farming was all caught up. He enjoyed time with his family and friends. He was known for his ornery smile.

Gene is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose (Taylor) Leckrone; his children, Gary (Ruby) Leckrone, Joyce (Brad) Hickman and Nick (Christi) Leckrone; his seven grandchildren, Hollie, Brittany, Michael, Brandy, Brayden, Kinley and Ty; and four great-grandchildren, Kayden, Karter, Analla and Madalyn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Leckrone, Lewis Leckrone and Mary (Leckrone) Stoltz.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Oakthorpe Church, 6075 Oakthorpe Rd., Thornville, Ohio where services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday with Pastor David Helser officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Cemetery. Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
