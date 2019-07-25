Gene Nangle



Zanesville - Gene Nangle, 84, of Zanesville, passed away Monday evening, July 22, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born in Zanesville, the son of the late Joe and Ruth Dieterly Nangle. Gene was an educator at Rosecrans and Tri-Valley Schools for over 30 years. He graduated from Rosecrans High School, received a BA in Education from Marietta College and a master's degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati. During his undergraduate studies at Marietta, Gene was a seven-time varsity letterman in football, baseball and basketball. Additionally, Gene had a distinguished coaching career at Rosecrans High School and Ohio Dominican University. As the Rosecrans High School basketball coach, he took his 1961-1964 teams to 58 consecutive regular season wins; a feat that still ranks in the top 10 all time in the Ohio high school basketball record books. While at Ohio Dominican University from 1970-73, he led the Panthers to the NAIA Division II National Tournament in Kansas City. Gene was inducted into the sports hall of fame at Rosecrans High School, Marietta College, Perry County Hall of Fame, and Muskingum Valley Old Timers Hall of Fame.



He enjoyed golfing with friends and family, attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with his beloved wife. Above all, his love for his family was the most important thing in his life.



Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Peg Williams Nangle; son, Steven (Lori) Nangle; daughters, Kathlene Nangle; Karen (Jim) Sarchese; Kelly (Bob) Browning; and Nikki (Daniel) Gallagher; eight grandchildren, Haley, Nick and Nate Nangle; Jimmy and Maddy Sarchese; Gracie, Sydney, and Ellie Gallagher and a great granddaughter, Sophie Mae Nangle.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Henkener and Pat Morrow.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, with Father Martin Ralko as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Gene to Rosecrans High School Boys Basketball, 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville 43701.



Published in the Times Recorder on July 25, 2019