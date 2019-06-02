|
Geneva "Louise" Jones
Zanesville - Geneva "Louise" Jones
(July 25, 1927 - May 31, 2019)
Louise, as she preferred to be called, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was the daughter of Clifford and Lucille (Prouty) Roberts. She was born July 25, 1927, and grew up in Chandlersville, Ohio, which is where she graduated from high school at the top of her 12-person class. Known for her smooth skin and good looks, Louise was once called "the most beautiful woman in all of Chandlersville" by an admirer, although she would never admit that.
Louise married James W. Jones on September 28, 1945, and the couple somehow managed to raise 5 wonderful children: Linda (Bill) Crowthers of Zanesville, OH, John Wayne (Glenda) Jones of Frankfort, IN, Diane Jones of Zanesville, OH, Max (Debbie) Jones of Frankfort, IN, and Kay (Mark) Stubbins of Zanesville, OH. The couple was married for 61 happy years before Jim passed away on April 16, 2006.
Although Louise was primarily a homemaker, she had a vast array of hobbies, skills, and interests, including sewing and needlework, baking scrumptious cherry pies (to this day, no one has mastered her crust), solving crossword puzzles, eating pizza, pot pie, and ice cream, carefully monitoring news and politics, playing the card game "Rook" with her family, and watching basketball. Her first "celebrity crush" was Shaquille O'Neal, until he eventually took the backseat to LeBron James, whom she invited to her 90th birthday party. She joked that he "must have been too busy" to attend. She was also a long-time member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church and the Zanesville Needlework Guild.
Louise was funny, feisty, independent, thoughtful, and insightful, which explains why she had tons of friends and seemingly more visitors than anyone else at the nursing home. While at the nursing home, she liked getting her hair done, discussing current events, putting on makeup and exfoliating face masks, talking about genealogy, and reminiscing about growing up in Chandlersville.
Louise was a caring grandma to 11 grandchildren: Melissa (Joel) Kuhlman, Abby (Steve) Gartland, Megan (David) Mortimer, Lindsey Jones, Grant Stubbins, Kara Stubbins, Amanda Stubbins, Blake Stubbins, Becky Ewing, Arella Welch, and Rusty Hemsley. She also had 10 great-grandchildren. Louise was very close with two sisters-in-law, Esther (Clement) Jones and Beulah (Edsel) Roberts, and special friend Wanda Founds. Louise, ever the animal lover, was fond of her two cats, Mia and Midnight.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Lucille, husband Jim, brothers Wendel and Edsel, daughter Linda, and sons-in-law Bill and Mark.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 11 - 1 p.m. at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO, to be followed by the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Trinity United Methodist Church. To send a note of condolence to the family visit snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 2, 2019