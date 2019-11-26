|
|
Geneva Reed
Zanesville - Geneva Reed, 99 passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born October 13, 1920 in East Fultonham to the late Harry and Mary Slyder LeMaster. She was a self taught artist and specialized in oil paintings.
Surviving are two sons: Roy Kenneth Reed and Ronald Lee Reed; two daughters: Betty Lou (Robert) Palmer and Judy Strong; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Roy Harris Reed; a daughter Janice Elaine Palmer; a brother Kenneth LeMaster and a sister Freda McConnell.
Visitation will be 1 to 3PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. A memorial service will begin at 3PM.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019