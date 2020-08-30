Geneva S. PowellZanesville - Geneva S. Powell, 60 of Zanesville and formerly of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at her home.Geneva was born in Zanesville on December 8, 1959. She is the daughter of the late Ronnie and Joy Daw.Geneva is survived by her daughter, Trenda; her grandchildren, Jocelyn and Jayden; her son-in-law, Chad Papageorge; her brother, Keith (Carla) Daw of Blue Rock; her nieces, Sadie (Mat) Mahon and Shanae (Jeremy) Shubert; her nephew, Kade Daw; her special friend, Louise; many aunts, uncles and friends.Visitations will be 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, with Pastor Lisa Jenkins officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.