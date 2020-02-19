Services
1930 - 2020
Genevieve Tyson Obituary
Genevieve Tyson

Zanesville - Genevieve "Jennie" E. Tyson, 89 of Zanesville died at 3:35 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Altercare Zanesville.

She was born May 7, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of William C. Pence and Amanda Moore Pence.

Genevieve was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, a homemaker & loving mother.

She is survived by five daughters; Ellie Mumaw, Sue (Carl) Mudgett, Beth (Mark Ethell) Tyson, Roberta "Jo" (Richard) Richeart, and Candy (Roger Rush) Thompson; four sons, Joe Dan (Susan) Tyson, James (Bev Wickham) Tyson, Randy (Barbara) Tyson, and Jeff (Christie) Tyson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her husband, Charles "Chuck" William Tyson; son, Charles E. Tyson Jr.; granddaughter, Kerri Thompson; grandson, Larry Mumaw Jr.; great granddaughter, Vaida; a son-in-law, Larry Mumaw Sr.; sisters & brothers, Delbert, Eugene, Spurgon, Dudley, Cora, Betty, Annabell, Doris & Leora.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on THursday, February 20, 2020 with funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Chow officiating. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jennie's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
