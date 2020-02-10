|
George and June Kinder
Forever Valentines. This sweetheart of a couple had such a strong bond they passed just days apart. George William Kinder, 81, passed on February 5, and June Maurine (Gadd) Kinder, 83, followed three days later on February 8, 2020. They are preceded in death by parents James and Virginia Kinder; Thelma and Clarence Gadd; George's first wife Jerry Ann (Utt) Kinder and June's brother Roger (Marilyn) Gadd. They are survived and greatly missed by children Alex, Beverly (Matt), William "Rob", Ann (Craig), Chip (Amy); six grandchildren; brother Jerry (Florence) Kinder; three nieces and one nephew.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 2-4 pm and 5-7 pm at Church of the Redeemer United Methodist, 235 McNaughten Road, Columbus, OH, 43213. Their funeral will be held Friday, February 14 at 10 am also at Church of the Redeemer, followed by a private interment in Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, family asks you consider a donation to Church of the Redeemer United Methodist or the . To send messages to family and full obituaries for George and June Kinder available at
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020