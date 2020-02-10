Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
George And June Kinder Obituary
George and June Kinder

Forever Valentines. This sweetheart of a couple had such a strong bond they passed just days apart. George William Kinder, 81, passed on February 5, and June Maurine (Gadd) Kinder, 83, followed three days later on February 8, 2020. They are preceded in death by parents James and Virginia Kinder; Thelma and Clarence Gadd; George's first wife Jerry Ann (Utt) Kinder and June's brother Roger (Marilyn) Gadd. They are survived and greatly missed by children Alex, Beverly (Matt), William "Rob", Ann (Craig), Chip (Amy); six grandchildren; brother Jerry (Florence) Kinder; three nieces and one nephew.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 2-4 pm and 5-7 pm at Church of the Redeemer United Methodist, 235 McNaughten Road, Columbus, OH, 43213. Their funeral will be held Friday, February 14 at 10 am also at Church of the Redeemer, followed by a private interment in Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, family asks you consider a donation to Church of the Redeemer United Methodist or the .

www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
