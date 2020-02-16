|
|
Rev. George Andrew Hughes, Jr.
New Lexington, Ohio - Rev. George Andrew Hughes Jr, 90, of New Lexington, Ohio went to Heaven to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. George was born in Newark, Ohio on February 28, 1929 to George and Hazel (Maybury) Hughes.
George cherished his family, but most of all was his deep love for the Lord. He was gentle, humble, kind and did all he could to serve others. He was a member of the Newark Community Wesleyan Church. He ministered in various churches in the Wesleyan denomination for over 55 years. He currently attended the Mount Hope Community Church in New Lexington.
George graduated from Circleville Bible College (OCU).
He was a member of the Army National Guard 737 Maintenance Company 37th Division, serving in the Korean War.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Clarice who passed away July 15, 2019 after 68 years of marriage. He leaves behind children Sheila (Wayne) Butterfield of Zephryhills Florida, Donna Rittenhouse of New Lexington, Georgette (Gary) Patterson of Roseville, Colisa (Ron) Glass of New Lexington and Jerry (Michele) Hughes of New Lexington. 11 Grandchildren - Brad (Kaylynn) Schrack, David (Teri) Butterfield, Kathy (Blaine) Spurling, Amanda (Tracy) Hambel, Travis Patterson, Tabitha (Ron) Simpson, Ben Glass, Garet Patterson, Kelly Butterfield, Joshua (Mariah) Hughes, Jacob Hughes. Step grandchildren, Toni (Chris) Schmidt, Vance (Arlinda) Patterson. 22 Great Grandchild- , Briana Schrack, Kassidy Schrack, Joshua Schrack, Andrew Schrack, Dylan (Mekeala) Butterfield, Miranda (Jordan) Johnson, Novelynn Butterfield, Addilyn Butterfield, Oaklynn Butterfield. Sierra Spurling, Myah Spurling, Dalton Patterson, Keirstyn Patterson, Ethan Patterson, Maysin Patterson, Lia Patterson, Macy Hambel, Sydney Hambel, Jade Simpson, Carter Simpson, Canyon Simpson and Dawson Hughes. 1 Great Great Grandchild Presley Johnson and Sisters, Judy (Nelson) Roberts, Leoma (Ron) Brown and Sherry (Rodger) Zimmerman. Sister-in-law Charlotte (Farley-Deaver) Learn.
He is also preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Hughes. Sons, Gregory Hughes and Thomas Hughes.
Great granddaughter, Adalyn Patterson and Great grandsons, Geoffrey Spurling and Cooper Butterfield; Brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Alice McDonald) Hughes and sister Wanda (Hughes) Kidd.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday February 18th, 2020 from 3pm to 8 pm at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home 304 Mill St, New Lexington, Ohio and from11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 700 Center St., New Lexington, Ohio with Rev. Les Crossfield, Rev Jeff Mansell and Rev Chris Dyer.
Burial will follow in Oakfield Cemetery with graveside military services by Corning American Legion Post #327. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020