Zanesville - George W. Burr Jr. 77, of Zanesville, passed away May 12, 2019 at his home, after suffering from a long illness.



He was born December 17, 1941 in Zanesville, son of the late, George W. Burr Sr. and Betty Withers Burr. George served his country in the United States Navy and served on the USS Canberra CAG-22. He retired from Weyerhauser Box Factory. He was a machine mechanic. George liked to fish and hunt.



George is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Mary Ann Burr; three brothers, Joseph (Pearl) Burr of Missouri, Bernie (Cuba) White of West Lafayette, Charlie Burr of Connecticut; sister Rebecca (Bob) Robbins of Philo; several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held 2-4 and 6-8 Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019. Burial will follow at Frazeysburg Cemetery with full Military honors conducted by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.



