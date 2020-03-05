|
|
George Edward Lee, Sr.
Junction City - George Edward "Alligator Man" Lee, Sr., 60, of Junction City, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center, Somerset, Ohio. Born July 25, 1959 in Canton, Ohio to the late James and Rhea "Rita" Mullin Lee, Sr. George was known by many people for various reasons, a hard worker, a person who loved to make you laugh and even more as a loving husband and father. He loved telling jokes and acting like he was the "Alligator Man", "Bam" "Bam" from the famous show swamp people. He loved working outside in the yard and inside his garage; spending time with his family and listening to his music. George was a gem to this world and will be truly missed. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia Rowe Lee; sons, Travis Lee, George Lee, Jr. and Joshua Lee; grandson, Mayson Hardy; brother, James Lee, Jr. and numerous other family members. Calling hours will be held from 12pm-2pm with funeral service at 2:00pm with Pastor Tim Poling officiating on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020