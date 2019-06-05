George Long Ware III



Zanesville - George Long Ware III, age 78, of Zanesville, Ohio died June 1st in his home of nearly 50 years, surrounded by family and friends. George fought a 4+ year battle with stenosis and paraplegia. Born February 19, 1941 in Newton, Massachusetts to George Ware Jr and Agatha Pickhardt. An active member of NAACP in Zanesville and the treasurer, for over 30 years. He was a retired Emeritus Professor of English at Ohio University of Zanesville. George is survived by his wife Peggy (Frey) of Rittman, Ohio, married June 6, 1964 for 55 years, and their 3 children; George Ware IV (Pam Wetzel), Mary Ware (her fella Tim), Katherine Monroe (her husband Arin, and their 2 children Ava age 12 and Nicholas age 10). A special thanks to our angels (aids) Jody Severance and Crystal Daniels who lovingly and so very well, cared for George.



A celebration of George's life will be held June 29th, 10:30am at George and Peggy's church, Trinity United Presbyterian Church 830 Military Road Zanesville, Ohio 43701. An Open House will follow immediately at the Ware's residence until 2:00pm. In lieu of food and flowers a memorial donation in George's name may be made to "Hospice of Central Ohio". https://foundationforhoco.org/donate-now/. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder from June 5 to June 27, 2019