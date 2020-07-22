1/1
George M. Wyer
1948 - 2020
George M. Wyer

Roseville - George M. Wyer, 71 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020.

George was born in Crooksville on December 23, 1948. He is the son of the late Meade C. and Bertha Mae Wyer. He worked for the Village of Roseville Water Department, he enjoyed playing bingo and he loved spending time with his family and most especially his grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife Rosemary (Spears) Wyer whom he married March 19, 1966; his children, George Wyer Jr., Beth (Jeff) Graybill, Bertha Harney; his grandchildren, Jay Graybill, Ryan (Cierra) Graybill. Seth Wyer, Drew Kinney, Kia Wyer; his siblings, Gaynell Brown, Betty (Max) Holdcroft, Susan (Charles) Adams, Linda (Gary Browning) Thomas, Judy (David) Denham, Paul Mills and Chris Mills.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his twin sister Almeada and brother, Roger Snyder.

In keeping with his wishes, a caring cremation is entrusted to the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
