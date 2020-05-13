|
|
George R. Murphy
Zanesville - George R. Murphy, 90, of Zanesville, died 9:54 AM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Genesis Hospital. He was born Monday, May 5, 1930, in Zanesville, the son of Ralph Murphy and Barbara B. (Rock) Murphy. He married Betty L. (Fulton) Murphy on Wednesday, November 15, 1950, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He also enjoyed attending Cornerstone Full Gospel Church with his wife Betty.
George was a brick & stone mason for over 50 years and was a volunteer fireman with Washington Township Fire Department for over 35 years. He drove school bus for Zanesville City Schools and was a Township Trustee with Washington Township for many years. He was a Life Member of Knights of Columbus Council #505 and enjoyed watching westerns on TV.
In addition to his wife Betty of the home, George is survived by four children: Veronica Berry, Roberta (Bill) Quinn, Daniel (Beth Colby) Murphy, and Anthony (Jodi) Murphy all of Zanesville; eleven grandchildren: Dawn (Kevin) Reynolds, Aaron (Cicily) Berry, Angel Bradshaw, Shannon Quinn, Amanda (Greg) Carson, Courtney (Brandon) Rodriguez, Kyle (Bonnie) Quinn, Jarrod (Becki) Murphy, Andrew (Robin Swails) Murphy, Matthew (Nicole Haser) Murphy and Justin (Heather Billingsley) Murphy; sixteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one brother: Lawrence (Mary) Murphy of Zanesville; and one sister-in-law and great friend: Shirley Murphy and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his siblings: Isabelle Zemba, Louis Murphy, Bernard Murphy, Raymond Murphy, Russell Murphy, Eugene Murphy, Francis Murphy, Paul Murphy, Catherine Murphy and Eloise Murphy.
Friends may call Friday, May 15, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls, and one hour prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Cornerstone, where services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Rite of Committal and Commendation will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan, P.P. officiating. Due to current health conditions social distancing will be required and attendees are asked to wear personal protection equipment. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Township Fire Department, 2310 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, OH 43701, in George's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 13 to May 14, 2020