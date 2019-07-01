|
George R. Zwahlen
Hopewell - George R. Zwahlen, 97, passed away at his home on Friday June 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hopewell, Ohio on December 2, 1921 to the late Ernest and Mary Louise Steve Zwahlen. He married Mary Louise Steve on April 27, 1946 and she went to Heaven on December 4, 2009. George and Louise loved to travel and some of their favorite spots included; Las Vegas, and Niagara Falls. The world was a better place while they were here and now God has His loving arms wrapped around them both. George worked for Boish mining as a heavy equipment operatorand then for Bates and Rogers and Mosser Construction retiring in 1986. For many years they camped and boated at Lake Erie near Port Clinton.
As a member of the Greatest Generation George was a sergeant in the United States Army from June 21, 1941 to December 11, 1945. BPS Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. TR Am. EAME w/4 BrS. He landed on Omaha Beach six days after D-Day and was wounded on his birthday December 2, 1944 and received the Purple Heart. George loved to attend his Army reunions and reminisce with his comrades. He loved the American Flag and was a life member of D.A.V. and American Legion Post 29. In 2013 he went to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight and due to his early enlistment in the Army he was unable to Graduate However in 2013 the West Muskingum School Board presented him with his Diploma, and on December 9, 2015 he was presented with the French Legion of Honor Medal by Consul General of France Vincent Floreani.
Together again in Heaven now here on Earth they have four daughters; Karen (Dale) Grimes, Sandra (Buster) Rittenhouse, Dora (Tom) Alton, and Suzanne (Mike) Archer, a son Mike (Marilyn) Steve, a brother Ronnie (Jenny) Zwahlen, several grandchildren , great grandchildren, special friends Ruth Ware and Molly Tharp, and many mall walker friends at Colony Square Mall.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by two sisters Ernestine Carter and Margurite Murphy, and a brother Ernest Zwahlen Jr.
Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday July 3 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 1 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Mark Ballmer officiating. Full Military honors will follow by the United States Army, VFW Post 1058, and American Legion Post 29.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 1, 2019