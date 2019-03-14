George Smitley



Zanesville - George Elmer Smitley, 92, of Zanesville, passed away March 12, 2019.



He was born August 6, 1926 in Fultonham, OH son of the late, Vivian Smitley.



He served as a business manager for Kalamazoo College, Director of Business Affairs for Oakwood City Schools. He worked in 1948 for the city schools and later became the treasurer of the Maysville District. He was the treasurer of the Vocational School later being appointed by Governor Gilligan to the position of Secretary of the Unemployment Board of Review. He served 35 years in public service when he retired. He retired from State service in 1981 to join Anheuser-Busch as property-asset manager of Busch Corporation Center in Columbus, OH. He later became Asset Manager for Lepi Associates at Vista View retiring at the age of 83.



He was a Methodist by faith. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1058, American Legion Post 29, Moose Lodge 867, Eagles Lodge 302, BPO Elks of Grove City, OH



He is survived by his children, Rebecca Smitley and Michael (Sandy) Smitley; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Cantrell, Michael Smitley and Brent (Erin) Smitley; several great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Vickie Davis; granddaughter Jessica Keen.



Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.



