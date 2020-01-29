Services
Kelly Kemp Braido Patron Funeral Home and Crematory
204 Main St
Morristown, OH 43759
(740) 782-1120
George W. "Bill" Yockey

Morristown - George W. "Bill" Yockey, 75, of Morristown, Ohio, passed away January 27, 2020. Born March 19, 1944 in Cambridge, Ohio, he was the son of Catherine Christman Yockey and the late George P. Yockey.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Solomon and Viola Christman and uncle, Solomon Christman, Jr.

Bill's memory will forever be cherished by those who survive; his wife of 55 wonderful years, Sandy Yockey of Morristown; daughters, Rhonda (Todd) Tisko of Columbus, Tammy Cesear of Bonita Springs, Florida; son, Todd Yockey (Tommy Thompson) of Columbus; mother, Catherine Yockey of Quaker City; granddaughter, Maria Cesear of Columbus; and brother, Robert (Karen) Yockey of Quaker City.

At the age of 16, he was employed at Wells Coal Company with his parents. Fulfilling his passion for trucking, he moved to Nicolozakes Trucking, then to Rothenbuhler Trucking, R & F Coal and in 2007 Stocker Trucking Company. He enjoyed tractor pulling and riding his motorcycle, taking the ride of a lifetime to Alaska. Bill was fun loving, hardworking, and generous to everyone. He wanted to share in everyone's joy and loved the comradery. To his children, he was the best father anyone could ask for and his love was unconditional. Bill, a man who treasured life and lived it to the fullest.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 and 5:00 to 8:00 pm, Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 322 N. Main Street, Bethesda, where the service for Bill will be conducted, Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Vickie Kelly will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Morristown.

In remembrance of Bill, Memorial Contributions may be made to a .

Those wishing to share their memories, prayers, or condolences, please visit: patronfuneralhomesandcrematory.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
