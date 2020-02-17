|
George Wayne Wilson
Portersville, Ohio - George Wayne Wilson, 76 of Portersville, Ohio died at 10:25 am on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home.
Born February 27, 1943 in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late George Samuel and Beatrice Irene McCall Wilson.
He was a member of the Church of the Atonement in Crooksville; retired from Rockwell International and also worked as an engineer at THK; loved people, hunting, fishing, was a kind generous man and he was dearly, dearly loved.
Survived by his wife of 14 years, Barbara Skillman Wilson, daughter, Becky (Cathy) Wilson and son, David (Angie) Wilson; grandson, Tyler Wilson; step-children, Mike (Letha) Ross, Christopher (Amy) Ross and Rodney Ross; sister-in-law, Mary Wilson.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Connie Wilson; step daughter-in-law, Pam Ross; brothers and sister, Richard "Dick" Wilson, Donna (Pete) Harvey and Gary Wilson.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm with Rosary at 7:45 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Church of the Atonement, 300 Winter Street, Crooksville, Ohio with Father Chris Yakkel as celebrant.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020