William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
George William (Bill) Ridenour

George William (Bill) Ridenour Obituary
George (Bill) William Ridenour

East Fultonham - George (Bill) William Ridenour, 88, of East Fultonham, passed away Tue. July 30, 2019 at his daughter Rebecca (Ridenour) Brewer's home peacefully. He was born on June 25, 1931in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Rose (Stalter) Ridenour. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara Ann (Tharp) Ridenour.

He is survived by his children Renee (Tom) Hammers of Zanesville, Rosanna (Victor) Ackley of Dayton, Rebecca (Dan) Brewer of East Fultonham, Rodney (Sonya) Ridenour of Blue Rock, Roger Ridenour of East Fultonham, and Roberta (Terry) Shaw of Zanesville. 25 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-greatgranchildren. One sister Mary Jane Mehling.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons Randy and Rick, one daughter Ronda, four grandchildren Robert Randall Ridenour, Keri Jo Cavinee, Michelle Cottrell, and Joey Ridenour. One great-granddaughter Courtney Rich. One brother Jo Ridenour.

He was an extraordinary man, a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, and friend. He had a ferocious love for God and people just like his wife. His heart and home was open to all. He was the neighborhood grandpa to everyone and would help others any way he could.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday August 2, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 3, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Rev. Jan Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit

Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019
