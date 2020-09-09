Georgia E. "Peggy" Jameson
Zanesville - Georgia E. "Peggy" Jameson was born January 26, 1922 in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was an only child, but part of a large and loving extended family. As a teenager during the Great Depression, Peggy saw much of the country with her mother and step-father. They were Apostolic ministers who, from their base in Oklahoma, travelled church to church conducting revival meetings. Their travels brought them to Roseville, Ohio, where when she was 13 years old she met E. Everett Jameson. This began a love story that resulted in their marriage in 1939, continued for 68 years until his death in 2007, and now can be resumed.
A Zanesville resident for much of her adult life, Peggy enriched the lives of countless people through her musical offerings. She served as organist, vocal soloist, or choir member at numerous churches, including Euclid Avenue United Methodist, Market Street Baptist, New Life Temple, Pleasant Grove United Methodist, and North Terrace Church of Christ. She also played the organ well into her 90s for outreach services held for the residents of various retirement and nursing facilities, quipping "I'm going to play for the old people".
Peggy is survived by two children, Sharon Dale, (Flemon, deceased) of Pensacola, Florida and Tim Jameson (Tina) of Dublin, Ohio, as well as three grandchildren, Tracie Dale Spencer of Pensacola, Florida, Joshua Tyler Jameson of Columbus, Ohio, and Grant Sawyer Jameson of Denton, Texas. Also surviving are three great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and two half-sisters, Rebecca Coplin of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Karen Sontag of Jefferson City, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett.
Friends and family may call from 12:00 P.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Everett, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville.
Self-provided masks will be required for visitation and funeral service. Social distancing will be observed.
