Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
South Main Church of Christ,
7 Smith Street
New Lexington, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
South Main Church of Christ
7 Smith Street
New Lexington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Starling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia E. "Betty" Starling


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia E. "Betty" Starling Obituary
Georgia E. "Betty" Starling

New Lexington - Georgia E. "Betty" Starling, 89 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 11:45 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio. Born June 30, 1930 in Adamsville, Ohio to the late George Ernest and Lanah Scalan Miller. She was a member of the South Main Church of Christ; liked to do crafts, sewing and volunteer at the Senior Center. Survived by her husband of 66 years, William Starling; son, Ernie (Brenda) Starling of New Lexington; granddaughters, Wendy (Jason) Huffman of Sardis, Holly (Chad) Posey of New Lexington and Heidi (Josh) Starr of Lockport, New York; great grandchildren, Alex, Jonah, Gracie, Emily, Katie, Bryce and Carson; sisters, Anna Mae Moore, Mary Brady, Helen Holt, Irene Smith and Doris Alcock; brothers, Ed (Mary Ann) Miller and Bob Miller. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by sisters, Ella Jean Richardson and Florence Starling. Calling hours will be held from 2pm-7pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 12-1 pm on Saturday at the church. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the South Main Church of Christ, 7 Smith Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Josh Starr officiating. Burial will follow at Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now