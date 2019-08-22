|
Georgia E. "Betty" Starling
New Lexington - Georgia E. "Betty" Starling, 89 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 11:45 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio. Born June 30, 1930 in Adamsville, Ohio to the late George Ernest and Lanah Scalan Miller. She was a member of the South Main Church of Christ; liked to do crafts, sewing and volunteer at the Senior Center. Survived by her husband of 66 years, William Starling; son, Ernie (Brenda) Starling of New Lexington; granddaughters, Wendy (Jason) Huffman of Sardis, Holly (Chad) Posey of New Lexington and Heidi (Josh) Starr of Lockport, New York; great grandchildren, Alex, Jonah, Gracie, Emily, Katie, Bryce and Carson; sisters, Anna Mae Moore, Mary Brady, Helen Holt, Irene Smith and Doris Alcock; brothers, Ed (Mary Ann) Miller and Bob Miller. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by sisters, Ella Jean Richardson and Florence Starling. Calling hours will be held from 2pm-7pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 12-1 pm on Saturday at the church. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the South Main Church of Christ, 7 Smith Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Josh Starr officiating. Burial will follow at Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 22, 2019