Georgianna Arnold Mason
Zanesville - Georgianna Arnold Mason, 77 of Zanesville, died 10:58 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department following a sudden illness. She was born Friday, October 31, 1941, in Zanesville, the daughter of George Arnold and Francis (Farmer) Arnold. She married Lawrence "Bud" Mason on Sunday, April 29, 1962, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Georgianna was a wife, companion and best friend to her husband, Lawrence "Bud" Mason for over 56 years and they were together for 60 years. She was employed as a kitchen manager with Zanesville City Schools for many years. She enjoyed shopping and traveling, but most of all she was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Georgianna is survived by three children: Bill Mason of Nashport, Michael (Lori) Mason of Reynoldsburg and Deann (Tony) Mercer of Zanesville; five grandchildren: Joshua Mason, Jennifer (Ian) McKinnon, Christopher Mason, Ashley Mercer and Jenna Mercer and two great grandchildren: Michael and Octavia McKinnon.
Georgianna was preceded in death by her parents: George Arnold and Francis Arnold-Barnhouse, her step-father: Barney Barnhouse and one brother: Bill Arnold
Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will be held at 5:45 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan, P.P. as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 1, 2019