Gerald BissonnetteDresden - Gerald Robert Bissonnette, 81, of New Concord, Ohio died Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020 at his home. His loving family was at his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, mentor and friend and he will be missed by many.Born March 2, 1939 in Coshocton County, Ohio he was the son of the late Robert W. and Clara Garnet (Gress) Bissonnette and was a 1957 graduate of Adamsville High School. Gerald was a farmer and he retired from Oxford Mining Company where he was a mechanic. He had previously worked with Peabody Coal Company. Mr. Bissonnette was a member of the Otsego United Methodist Church; Hubbard Lodge 220, F. & A. M.; the Coshocton County Horseman's Council and the Dresden Old Steam and Gas Club. He enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, camping and working in his shop restoring old tractors and trucks.Surviving are five daughters, Cheryl Lynne (Jeff Paul) Bissonnette of Zanesville, Barbara Ann Barr of New Concord, Mary Clara Bissonnette of Adamsville, Carol Sue (Mark) Bissonnette-Watson of New Concord and Bobbi Jean (Rob) Vernon of Adamsville; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; eight nieces and one nephew.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Marjorie Carol (Curtis) Bissonnette, whom he married June 5, 1959 and who died March 23, 2029, and three grandchildren.Calling hours will be 2pm to 6pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Social distancing will be observed.A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating.Following the memorial services public graveside committal service will be held at Otsego United Methodist Church Cemetery. All are invited to attend the committal service.Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.