Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Prouty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Prouty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. Prouty Obituary
Gerald E. Prouty

Norwich - Gerald E. Prouty, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 29, 1938 in Norwich to the late Merl and Josephine Pyle Prouty. He was a ware tester at Brockway for 34 years and a lifelong farmer. He was a former 4-H advisor, a basketball official, a member of The Old Steam and Gas Club, International Cockshutt Association and the Central Ohio Tractor Pullers Association, where he enjoyed pulling his Mopar powered V8 Hot Rod tractor. Gerald and Carolyn traveled many miles for sporting events, cattle shows and tractor pulls. He also enjoyed dirt track late model racing and NASCAR. He attended Washington Township Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Lyons Prouty; a son Greg (Paula) Prouty; four daughters: Susan Irwin, Joyce (Bobby) Schneider, Jane (Joey) Prouty-Zuccolillo and Laurie (Jeff) Wisnefski; a brother Lester (Trudy) Prouty; a sister Naomi Worthington; eight grandchildren: Kyle (David) Dellamora, Jennifer (Nick) Morrill, Megan Prouty, Sydney Wisnefski, Dalton Wisnefski, Lucas Wisnefski, Carson Schneider and Chase Schneider; three great grandchildren: Ryder Dellamora, Finley Dellamora and Knox Morrill; mother in law Betty Lyons; sister in law Nancy Kearns; brother in law Stan (Bernie) Lyons; brother in law Robert Bash; a good friend Josh (Renee) Van Horn; along with an extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother Dennis Prouty; two brothers; Gene Prouty and Gail Prouty; and two sisters: Geneva Vernon McCarty and Glenna Bash.

The family would also like to extend special thanks to caregivers: Belinda, Karma, Connie, Barbie, Donna and Susan.

Private services will be held with Pastor Chris Riggs officiating and burial to follow in New Hope Cemetery. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family at this time. A celebration of Gerald's life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, OH 43231 or the building fund of the Washington Township Baptist Church, 5500 Church Hill Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.

To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -