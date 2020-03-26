|
|
Gerald E. Prouty
Norwich - Gerald E. Prouty, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 29, 1938 in Norwich to the late Merl and Josephine Pyle Prouty. He was a ware tester at Brockway for 34 years and a lifelong farmer. He was a former 4-H advisor, a basketball official, a member of The Old Steam and Gas Club, International Cockshutt Association and the Central Ohio Tractor Pullers Association, where he enjoyed pulling his Mopar powered V8 Hot Rod tractor. Gerald and Carolyn traveled many miles for sporting events, cattle shows and tractor pulls. He also enjoyed dirt track late model racing and NASCAR. He attended Washington Township Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Lyons Prouty; a son Greg (Paula) Prouty; four daughters: Susan Irwin, Joyce (Bobby) Schneider, Jane (Joey) Prouty-Zuccolillo and Laurie (Jeff) Wisnefski; a brother Lester (Trudy) Prouty; a sister Naomi Worthington; eight grandchildren: Kyle (David) Dellamora, Jennifer (Nick) Morrill, Megan Prouty, Sydney Wisnefski, Dalton Wisnefski, Lucas Wisnefski, Carson Schneider and Chase Schneider; three great grandchildren: Ryder Dellamora, Finley Dellamora and Knox Morrill; mother in law Betty Lyons; sister in law Nancy Kearns; brother in law Stan (Bernie) Lyons; brother in law Robert Bash; a good friend Josh (Renee) Van Horn; along with an extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother Dennis Prouty; two brothers; Gene Prouty and Gail Prouty; and two sisters: Geneva Vernon McCarty and Glenna Bash.
The family would also like to extend special thanks to caregivers: Belinda, Karma, Connie, Barbie, Donna and Susan.
Private services will be held with Pastor Chris Riggs officiating and burial to follow in New Hope Cemetery. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family at this time. A celebration of Gerald's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, OH 43231 or the building fund of the Washington Township Baptist Church, 5500 Church Hill Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.
To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020