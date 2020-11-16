Gerald F. "Gary" HammondSOMERSET - Gerald F. "Gary" Hammond, 65, of Somerset, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his residence.Gary was born September 9, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Edward J. and Evelyn E. (Smith) Hammond. He was a 1974 graduate of Sheridan High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He retired from the State of Ohio Department of Transportation after over 30 years of service. Gary enjoyed hunting, being outside and shooting pool.He is survived by his children, Gary D. (Keri) Hammond, Jason Hammond and Kristina (Kevin) Owen; two grandchildren, Braiden and Katilen Hammond; one brother, Joseph (Brenda) Hammond, four sisters, Carolyn (Don) Boggs, Mary Cordle, Kathy Tyo, Janet (Leroy) Pierce; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Cemetery.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.