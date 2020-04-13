Resources
Duncan Falls - Gerald L. "Jerry" Smitley II, of Duncan Falls, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Laurels of Heath.

Jerry was born on July 3, 1950 in Zanesville. He is the son of the late Gerald L. and Charlene Smitley.

He retired from the US Air Force after 21 years of service, he then served as the Zoning Inspector for Wayne Township. He was a very active member of the Philo/Duncan Falls Lions Club.

Jerry is survived by his three sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Duncan Falls Cemetery with Pastor William Meige officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
