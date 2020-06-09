Gerald Robert BissonnetteDresden - Calling hours for Gerald Robert Bissonnette, 81, of New Concord, Ohio will be 2pm to 6pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Social distancing will be observed. Mr. Bissonnette died May 27, 2020 at his home.A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating.Following the memorial services public graveside committal service will be held at Otsego United Methodist Church Cemetery. All are invited to attend the committal service.