Gerald Wheeler
Zanesville - Gerald (Cy) W. Wheeler, passed away Monday, August 24th 2020 at Genesis Hospice Care (Morrison House). He was born July 21, 1933 in Zanesville, a son of the late Clarence E. and Helen D. (White) Wheeler. He was employed by Mowrey Painting, then later by his son, Bob Wheeler Painting.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty (Allen) Wheeler, his daughter Teresa (Teri) and Greg Mitchell, special granddaughters Kara (Mitchell) and Ryan Schockling, and Kinsley (Mitchell) and Seth Straker, and two precious grandsons Barrett Schockling, and Cohen Straker. Brothers Clarence (Hud) and Bonita Wheeler, Jeff and Sherry Wheeler, Bob and Janice Wheeler, and a sister Kathie (Bob) Alexander.
Cy was preceded in death by his son, Robert (Bob) W. Wheeler, sisters Vonnie Shinn, Della Foraker, Kay Doughty, and brothers Ed and Jim Wheeler.
Cy was a life member of the National Rifle Association, The Old Trail Hunt Club, and the Malta Lodge Norwich. He was a member of East Forty Church of Christ.
The family would appreciate donations be made in his memory to The Old Trail Hunt Club, c/o Robert Hittle, 1730 Nob Hill Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
There will be no calling hours or funeral at this time as dignified cremation has been chosen.
