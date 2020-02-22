|
Geraldine C. Logan
Zanesville - Geraldine C. Logan, 96 of Zanesville, died, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. She was born Thursday, March 22, 1923, in Zanesville, the daughter of Rev. Alfredericke B. Adams and Florence E. (Farris) Adams. She was married to Charles Wesley Logan who preceded her in death.
Geraldine was a faithful long-time member of Union Baptist Church where she was very active. She was a registered nurse retiring from Montefiori Medical Center in New York, where she served for over 24 years. Geraldine was a member of Church Women United, Muskingum County Center for Seniors, served on the Board of Trustees for Z-Bus, and was a volunteer at Christ's Table.
Geraldine is survived by one son: Kenneth Bradd Logan and two grandchildren: Christopher and Bradd Logan; several great grandchildren, special niece and nephew: Lois P. (John) Singleton and Alfredericke Bailey and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband; one sister: Alberta Williams and two infant brothers: William Alfred Adams and Leonard Adams and one niece: Rose Bailey.
Friends may call from 6 - 8 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and from 10 - 11 AM, Tuesday, February 25, at Union Baptist Church, 56 Eight Street, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM, with Rev Ernest Dandridge officiating. Entombment will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020