Geraldine E. Gramlich
Zanesville - Geraldine Evelyn (Boice) Gramlich went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.
She was born on August 29, 1927 in Creston, West Virginia, daughter of the late Thomas and Marie Bell Boice.
Geraldine loved painting, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother & grandmother.
She is survived by her two daughters Katherine Burchett and Carolyn (Brad) Stubbs; her four grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Burford, Ryan (Jody) Burchett, Erin Stubbs, and Nathan (Chelsey) Stubbs; eight great-grandchildren, Austin and Tanner Burchett, Chloe, Kristian, and Caleb Burford, and Layne, Reid, and Crew Stubbs; a sister, Ruby Tewksbury; and numerous nieces and newphews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward Gramlich; siblings Mary Soter, Bessie Frizzell, and Jewel Boise, and her son-in-law, Michael Burchett.
Her family would like to add a special thanks to the staff at Clay Garden's Place and Hospice of Central Ohio for their love and kindness while under their care.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019