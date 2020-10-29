Gilbert "Ed" ArcherDresden - Gilbert "Ed" Archer Jr., 87, of Dresden, died Tuesday morning on October 27, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.Born November 24, 1932 in Murray City, Ohio he was the son of the late Gilbert Edward and Wilma Violetta (Bennett) Archer Sr.Ed was a 1950 graduate of Jefferson High School and graduated from The Ohio State University with his Bachelor's Degree. He retired after 23 years of service from O.D.O.T as a Structural Engineer, where he was part of engineer team that built the I-70 bridge across the Muskingum River in Zanesville. Ed was a United States Army Signal Corp. Veteran, a member of the Greater Zanesville Singers and attended Prospect United Methodist Church in Dresden.Surviving is his loving wife, Marjorie (Murphy) Archer whom he married on August 2, 1954; three sons, John Gilbert (Laura E.) Archer of Hampstead, Maryland, James Edward ( Paula) Archer of Ashville, Alabama and Richard Alan (Sandy Bishop) Archer of Fargo, North Dakota and three grandchildren, Alex, Avery and Ashlyn Archer.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Charles and a sister, Beverly A. Rawles.No calling hours will be held a private cremation has taken place.A memorial service will be held at a later date.The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.