ZANESVILLE - Gladys Wood Barnes, 86, of Zanesville, died at 5:56 P.M. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 19, 1932 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Brien Wood. She was employed at Hazel Atlas Glass, former secretary at Plant 1 and interline clerk at Putnam Transfer. Gladys was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she served as treasurer of Saint Hilda's guild at the church. Gladys was a professional cake baker 20 years and enjoyed playing cards.



She is survived by; two daughters, Carolyn (Albert) Taylor of Zanesville and Amy Jo Barnes of Westerville; a son, David H. Barnes of Zanesville; three grandchildren, Michael (Ann) Taylor of Granville, Annmarie (Bill) Shoemaker of Grove City and Brandon Barnes of Zanesville; six great grandchildren; a special nephew, Terry (Susan) Nichols; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan L. Barnes who died January 6, 2016, a sister, Sarah Gutridge; two brothers, Kenneth and Leonard Wood; an infant granddaughter, Alanna Taylor and three special pets, Amber, Shadow and Autumn.



A Cremation- With-Care has taken place and friends and family may call from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. A graveside service with Father Robert E. Willmann will follow immediately at 11:30 A.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Book of Remembrance at St. James Episcopal Church, 155 N. 6th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701 or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 575 Copeland Mill Road, Suite 1A, Westerville, OH 43081.



